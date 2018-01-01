Welcome to Shenandoah Valley

Local lore says Shenandoah was named for a Native American word meaning 'Daughter of the Stars.' True or not, there's no question this is God's country, and one of the most beautiful places in America. The 200-mile-long valley and its Blue Ridge Mountains are packed with picturesque small towns, wineries, microbreweries, preserved battlefields and caverns. This was once the western border of colonial America, settled by Scots–Irish frontiersmen who were Highland Clearance refugees. Outdoor activities – hiking, cycling, camping, fishing, horseback riding and canoeing – abound.