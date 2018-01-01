Welcome to Hampton Roads
Norfolk Passport to Fun
Start your adventure at VisitNorfolk, Visitor Center, at 232 East Main Street Norfolk, VA 23510 to pick up your complete Passport to Fun. Please call 800.368.3097 for daily operating hours to pick up your pass and parking information. Tour Nauticus, a fun and exciting interactive science and technology center exploring the power of the sea featuring films, exotic aquatic life with more than 150 exhibits. Step inside the Hampton Roads Naval Museum and discover the history of the United States Navy in Coastal Virginia. Climb aboard the USS Wisconsin, the largest and last battleship ever built by the U.S. Navy. Walk the decks and stand beneath her 16-inch guns and feel the excitement of being aboard an historic warship. Enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of the Norfolk Skyline with dinner aboard the Spirit of Norfolk, listening to great music and dancing as you cruise Norfolk's historic waterways. The Spirit of Norfolk will provide a narrated tour of Naval Station Norfolk by water, giving the best views of U.S. Naval fleet. Please check in at Nauticus's front desk for additional information, maps, and daily events. Plan on two to three hours to explore the museums. Parking is located across the street for a small fee. Cafe is onsite. Head over to the Virginia Zoo and discover the wildlife! Spot lions, tigers and elephants along your journey. Hop aboard the Zoo train for an informative tour that includes live narration from the train engineer about the Zoo and its collection of plants and animals (for a small additional fee). Please check in at the Zoo's front desk for additional information, maps, and daily events. Plan on two to three hours to explore. Parking is located onsite and free. Cafe is onsite. Zoo is located 15 minutes from downtown Norfolk. Enjoy lunch or dinner and live entertainment at Waterside District with a waterfront setting on the Elizabeth River. Waterside features the best of national, local and regional restaurants and live music. Each pass includes a $15 meal voucher. To redeem voucher please visit the Starr Hill Brewery Bar. Voucher is valid at Blue Moon Taphouse, Guy Fieri's , Harbor Club, The Market and PBR Norfolk. Self parking is located across the street for a small fee. Norfolk Premium Outlets: The newest shopping destination in Norfolk with stores, including brands like Michael Kors, Under Armour, A|X Armani Exchange. The Savings Passport is included with the Passport to Fun. Available at Guest Services Center in Market Hall or direct to mobile devices with a VIP Club membership at premiumoutlets.com/vip. Parking is onsite and free. Restaurants and cafes areAdditional discounts are included with Passport to Fun for other Norfolk attractions including shopping, harbor cruises and museums.
2-Hour Victory Rover Naval Cruise
Meet the Victory Rover docked in Downtown Norfolk Waterfront at 1 Waterside Drive near the Nauticus Museum. Board this comfortable vessel as you embark on 2-hour fully narrated Naval Base cruise on the Elizabeth River. Your boat captain will provide fascinating and entertaining commentary throughout this tour while pulling along and see the sights of one of the world’s busiest sea ports including the world’s largest naval base, home the USS Wisconsin and the Atlantic Fleet that include Destroyers, Guided Missile Cruisers, Submarines, and Aircraft Carriers. Naval Station Norfolk covers 4 miles of waterfront space and 11 miles of pier and wharf space of the Hampton Roads peninsula known as Sewell's Point. It is the world's largest naval station, with the largest concentration of U.S. Navy forces through 75 ships alongside 14 piers and with 134 aircraft and 11 aircraft hangars at the adjacently operated Chambers Field.This tour route is a great opportunity to not only see all aspects of this amazing Naval base and port, but also Downtown Norfolk and Portsmouth Skylines, BAE and Norshipco Shipyards, Lamberts Point Cargo Docks, Old Fort Norfolk and so much more.
Spirit of Norfolk Dinner Cruise on the Elizabeth River
Make your way to Otter Berth in downtown Norfolk, where you’ll board the recently-renovated Spirit of Norfolk. Explore the ship during the 30-minute dockside launch party: the cruise ship has two climate-controlled interior decks with panoramic windows, lounge spaces, and indoor and outdoor games, plus expansive dance floors and full-service bars. Set sail along the river, then sit down to a buffet dinner of freshly-prepared entrees, salads, and desserts. You’ll have access to unlimited coffee, hot tea, and water throughout the cruise, and alcoholic beverages are available for purchase. The Spirit of Norfolk is a good fit for groups of all sizes, as seating choices include tables for 2, 4, 6, 8, or 10. Head out on deck to watch for ships and submarines from the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet, or just enjoy the DJ music on one of the boat’s dance floors. At the end of the 2-hour cruise, return to Otter Berth, where this Elizabeth River cruise concludes.
Private Arrival Transfer: PFH to Outer Banks North Carolina by Luxury Vehicle
This transportation service provides a safe and reliable private transfer service upon your arrival at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. You may simply provide your arrival flight details at the time of checkout and reconfirm your pickup time directly through the operator prior to your arrival at your destination.This local operator has been in business for over 12 years and know the area very well. They will provide you with a safe a reliable car service while you are visiting the beautiful beaches of the outer banks. Areas of service for dropoff include Corolla and Duck.
Self-Guided Anaheim Norfolk Hunt
This adventure will take you through the heart of Chicago and let you see how it has changed over time, while also having fun. This hunt has been evolving over time to be as entertaining as possible, while showing you as much as possible. Your goal is to race against the clock to finish the hunt as quickly as possible. You will be given a series of clues. Each clue will help you find the next clue. In essence, instead of a scavenger hunt, this is a scavenger race and quest.When you are ready to start your hunt, purchase your tickets, gather your hunting party, and head to the starting location.Participants are not required to reserve a set time in order to begin the scavenger hunt. Once purchase is confirmed, you'll be instructed to visit local supplier website. On the day of your scheduled hunt, the website will be your guide through the city.
Norfolk New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise on the Elizabeth River
Make your way to Otter Berth, near Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk, where boarding begins at 7:30pm for a 9pm sailing time. Take in nighttime views of the city’s skyline lights as you take in the boat's modern décor and revamped lounging areas, including two climate-controlled interior decks with panoramic windows.The evening starts with a 30-minute dockside party, and once you're underway the crew will serve a dinner buffet with freshly-prepared entrees, salads, and desserts, as well as unlimited coffee, hot tea, iced tea, and water.Throughout the night, enjoy onboard entertainment with DJ music, access to lounge spaces, and interactive indoor and outdoor games, plus large dance floors and full-service bars, where alcohol is available for purchase. This evening on the Elizabeth River concludes at the original departure point.