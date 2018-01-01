Welcome to The Triangle
Self-Guided Raleigh Scavenger Hunt
This adventure will take you through the heart of Raleigh North Carolina and let you see how it has changed over time, while also having fun. This hunt has been evolving over time to be as entertaining as possible, while showing you as much as possible. Your goal is to race against the clock to finish the hunt as quickly as possible. You will be given a series of clues. Each clue will help you find the next clue. In essence, instead of a scavenger hunt, this is a scavenger race and quest.When you are ready to start your hunt, purchase your tickets, gather your hunting party, and head to the starting location.Participants are not required to reserve a set time in order to begin the scavenger hunt. Once purchase is confirmed, you'll be instructed to visit local supplier website. On the day of your scheduled hunt, the website will be your guide through the city.
Raleigh Helicopter Adventure
Your helicopter tour begins at Triangle North Executive Airport where you will board a cutting-edge, three-passenger helicopter with an experienced professional pilot. You will takeoff then soar towards Downtown Raleigh as you experience all the breathtaking views North Carolina has to offer. You will turn around Downtown Raleigh experiencing the excitement of flying near skyscrapers while capturing all these special moments on your camera or phone. On your way back to the airport, you will see all of North Raleigh, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Louisburg, and glimpses of beautiful Falls Lake. Your journey will end with an exciting landing back into Triangle North Executive Airport, and your adventure will last as a memory of a lifetime. The Raleigh Helicopter Adventure makes a wonderful gift for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, you name it!
Raleigh Airplane Adventure
Your tour begins at Triangle North Executive Airport where you will board a cutting-edge, three-passenger airplane with an experienced professional pilot. You will takeoff then soar towards Falls Lake as you experience all the breathtaking views North Carolina has to offer. You will turn around Falls Lake experiencing the excitement of flying over water while capturing all these special moments on your camera or phone. On your way back to the airport, you will see all of Youngsville, Wake Forest, and Louisburg, along with glimpses of North Raleigh and Rolesville. Your journey will end with an exciting landing back into Triangle North Executive Airport, and your adventure will last as a memory of a lifetime. The Raleigh Airplane Adventure makes a wonderful gift for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, you name it!