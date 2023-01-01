This educational theme park and equestrian sports center sits on 1200 acres just north of Lexington. Horses representing 50 different breeds live in the park and participate in special live shows.

Also included is the International Museum of the Horse, with its neat dioramas of the horse through history, from the tiny prehistoric 'eohippus' to Pony Express mail carriers; and the American Saddlebred Museum, devoted to America's favorite native horse. Guided 35-minute horseback rides are offered seasonally and closer-look farm tours can be arranged.