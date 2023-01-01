Arguably the best of Lexington’s micro-distillers, it uses blue corn instead of standard corn to make its bourbon, which you’ll learn about from the super-friendly staff. Tours with tastings are conducted every hour on the hour; the last one is at 4pm. Buy a bottle and you can fill it yourself straight from the barrel.

Bluegrass is located in the same complex as West Sixth Brewing, but the entrance fronts the Legacy Trail bike path (not W Sixth St). Head down the path and look for the gray brick building.