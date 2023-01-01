Part historic home and part public park with storybook gardens, Ashland was the Italianate estate of famed statesman and great compromiser Henry Clay (1777–1852), one of Kentucky's favorite sons.

A gorgeous property set in the midst of a posh historical neighborhood, it's well worth the admission price to enter the home for the hour-long tour, but you can also walk the grounds for free to admire the manicured hedges, peer into the carriage house where Clay's coach is on display, and see the privy (outhouse).