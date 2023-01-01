Screenwriter/photographer Bill Wittliff founded this repository of literary and photographic archives on the campus of Texas State University. Stop here for the excellent photography exhibits. The museum's 6600 sq ft of gallery space is room enough for several exhibitions, including the permanent Lonesome Dove Collection. (Wittliff wrote the screenplay for the popular TV miniseries based on Larry McMurtry's novel about two aging cowboys on a cross-country cattle drive.) The collection shares costumes and artifacts from the shoot.

The Wittliff Collection is located on the 7th floor of the Alkek Library. Directions are available on their website. Call ahead to confirm hours.