Fulton Mansion State Historical Park

This imposing 1870s mansion comes as a surprise amid other more modern – and modest – shorefront buildings. It was built by George Fulton, who was clever with the design. On the outside, it looks like an imposing French Second Empire creation, right down to the mansard roofs. Inside those walls, however, are concrete foundations and walls more than 5in thick. Although other contemporary buildings have been blown away, the mansion has withstood several hurricanes.

An education and history center offers interactive exhibits, presentations and Victorian craft activities. Tours of the mansion itself are self-guided, but there are friendly and knowledgeable docents on hand to offer insight and answer any questions.