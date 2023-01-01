USS Lexington Museum

Moored just north of the ship channel and aquarium, this 900ft-long aircraft carrier dominates Corpus Christi bay. The Lexington served in the Pacific during WWII and was finally retired in 1991. High-tech exhibits enable visitors to relive wartime experiences on five self-guided tours. Each evening, in keeping with its WWII nickname ‘the Blue Ghost,’ the ship is eerily lit with blue lights. Admission includes a 3-D movie in the on-board Mega Theater, and there’s even an escape room (extra charge).