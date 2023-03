Originally a neighborhood of old homes, Heritage Park has morphed into a theme park of old homes. A dozen Corpus houses, from humble to grand and dating back as far as 1851, have been moved to this area bounded by Mesquite, N Chaparral, Hughes and Fitzgerald Sts. Only the central Galvan house was open to visitors at the time of writiing, but they're all posted with informative historical markers that give background.