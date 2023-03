A privately owned island just across the ship channel from Port Aransas, known as St Jo to locals. This squat desert island, 2 miles at its widest but 21 miles long, is popular for fishing and beachcombing. There are absolutely no services, so users are advised to bring over everything they require (including water). The jetty boat runs many times daily for the five-minute trip: on demand until around 10am and then regularly back and forth till 6pm.