Mustang Island State Park

This well-equipped park covers 4000 acres and has 5.5 miles of beach. It is popular with surfers, but given the normally calm nature of the gulf you may have to wait for storms to see any surfable waves. Some picnic areas have shade. For anglers, there's a jetty on the north end of the park's beachfront and the visitor center sells Texas fishing licenses.

There are 300 nonreservable primitive drive-up campsites ($10) on the beach that have access to water, cold showers and rest rooms. A more formal – and reservable – camping area with individual water and electricity hookups costs $20 per night; the sites are all 50yd to 75yd from the beach.

Due to damage sustained from Hurricane Harvey, the park is closed till January 2018. Call ahead before visiting.