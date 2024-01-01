Stella Maris Chapel

Over 150 years old, this small Catholic chapel was the first church built in Aransas county when completed in 1858. Originally constructed fronting Aransas Bay, the entire shellcrete structure was relocated here in 1986. The Lamar cemetery next door holds graves dating back to the 1700s.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
16.01 MILES
For birdwatchers, this 115,000-acre refuge is the premier site on the Texas coast. Although only 15 whooping cranes remained in the wild in 1941, more…
0.96 MILES
This small park focuses on marshy, 140-acre Goose Island, on the edge of Aransas Bay. It's a sweet 2-mile drive east of little Lamar, itself 12 miles…
Fulton Mansion State Historical Park
6.53 MILES
This imposing 1870s mansion comes as a surprise amid other more modern – and modest – shorefront buildings. It was built by George Fulton, who was clever…
20.59 MILES
A privately owned island just across the ship channel from Port Aransas, known as St Jo to locals. This squat desert island, 2 miles at its widest but 21…
21.86 MILES
The main access point to this county-run park is via Beach St (try to remember that). The park has rest rooms, the Horace Caldwell fishing pier and…
Nature Preserve at Charlie's Pasture
22.09 MILES
Over 1200 acres of nature preserve look out over the bird-filled marshes and salt flats on the east side of town. The 2-mile-return boardwalk stroll leads…
9.1 MILES
Pop into this cheery center to see what's going on with Rockport's lively arts scene. As well as offering painting classes, it displays and sells locally…
Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center
22.44 MILES
A short boardwalk runs through the tall grass to an observation tower with wide-open views over the nature reserve and ship channel. Local guides run a…
