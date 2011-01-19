Welcome to Fort Worth
The city first became famous during the great open-range cattle drives of the late 19th century, when more than 10 million head of cattle tramped through the city on the Chisholm Trail. Today you can see a mini–cattle drive in the morning and a rodeo on Saturday night.
Don't forget to scoot into Billy Bob's, the world's biggest honky-tonk. Down in the Cultural District, tour the Cowgirl Museum and three amazing art collections. Then, after you've meditated on minimalism, Sundance Sq's restaurants and bars call you to the kick-up-your-heels downtown.
Whatever you do, don't mistake Fort Worth for being Dallas' sidekick. This city's got a headstrong spirit of its own, and it's a lot more user-friendly than Dallas (not to mention greener and cleaner). Bottom line? There's a lot to do here – without a whole lot of pretense.
Billy Bob's Texas Honky Tonk
Families of all ages can test their skills on the large variety of video games, arcade games and pool tables. They can even become an instant rodeo legend on their Photo Bull too. The Photo Bull is a Stuffed Replica of a real bucking bull set against an authentic looking backdrop that makes everyone look like a Champion Bull Rider.Every new entertainer to take the stage at Billy Bob's Texas leaves a concrete impression of his or her handprints which are displayed in the club on the Handprint Wall of Fame. People enjoy seeing how their hands match up to those of the stars, like Garth Brooks, Hank Williams Jr., Alabama, Merle Haggard and others.Live Bull Riding at Billy Bob's Texas - Friday and Saturday onlyOver the past 20 years, more than 25,000 bulls have bucked in Billy Bob's arena and it's not unusual to see top professional bull riders test their skills on the back of a twisting bull. Their list of riders includes World Champions as well as the many up and coming local & regional competitors that are there each week. Bulls generally weigh between 1,800 and 2,000 pounds. When compared to that of most bull riders at 150 pounds this is quite overwhelming.
Small-Group Tour: Dallas and Fort Worth City Sightseeing
Begin your tour at 10am with pickup from your hotel in Downtown, Uptown, or Market Center, Dallas. You may alternately choose to meet your guide at a centrally located meeting place. Your tour will incorporate many stops for photos. Dallas Tour: Founders Plaza Old Red Court House John Neely Bryan Cabin JFK memorial Pioneer Plaza (largest bronze collection in the world) Dallas City Hall (design by I.M. Pei) Thanks-Giving Square First Baptist Dallas Fountain Plaza Deep Ellum The Wilson Block (historic neighborhood featuring Queen Anne/Victorian Style houses) The Art District Klyde Warren Park The City of Highland Park (5th richest suburb in USA, home to many celebrities) Uptown the McKinney Avenue restaurant district West End Dealey Plaza (JFK assassination point) Fort Worth Tour:Drovers, stretching their cattle drives from San Antonio or the Rio Grande, came to Fort Worth on their way up to Abilene, Kansas. They went to the Kansas Pacific Railway, where their cattle would be loaded for market. Fort Worth was the locale where supplies, rest and entertainment could be enjoyed at what came to be known as 'Hell’s Half Acre'. Before departing for Chisholm Trail and traversing the Red River into wild, untamed territory inhabited by Indians, cattle drovers stopped to enjoy what only the entertainment district of Fort Worth could provide. Millions of longhorn cattle were moved through Fort Worth between 1866 and 1890. The history of these cattle drives may be discovered by visiting Cattle Drive Visitors Center, Stockyard Station, Horse and Mule Barn and Livery, Cow Town Museum, the Livestock Exchange, Billy Bob’s, and many other historical adventures along the way.Return to your original departure point at the end of the tour around 5pm.
Fort Worth Downtown Walking Tour
Meet downtown in the morning or afternoon and follow your guide as you saunter down the sidewalks and quaint brick streets of Cowtown just like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The city boasts fine examples of architecture from every era, including the courthouse made famous in many Walker, Texas Ranger episodes. Follow in the steps of saints and sinners, cowboys and cattle barons, railroad workers and the earliest oil men. Your guide will teach you about the early days of the fort, built in 1848, why it was built here and why this place was called the Panther City.
Fort Worth Half-Day Historical Tour with Small Group
After you are picked up from your Dallas-area hotel via an air-conditioned minivan, you and your small group will depart from Platinum Park to begin your 4-hour tour with a historian as your guide. Reaching back into the past, when cowboys would stop at Fort Worth’s “Hell’s Half Acre” to rest and relax, glimpse this experience when you visit the Cattle Drive Visitor’s Center, which will lead to: The Stockyard Station with many shops, restaurants, horseback riding, a vintage steam engine and much more The Horse and Mule Barn/Livery turned into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame The Cowtown Coliseum – built in 1908 and housing the first indoor rodeo 10 years later The Live Stock Exchange, the heart of the old livestock business This 125-acre venue is one of the most popular stops in Fort Worth and is home to the world’s only cattle drive. You may not drive cattle, but you can still have a great time during this historic walking experience.At the end of the tour, your driver will drop you off at your hotel.
Fort Worth Ghost Bus Tour
Meet your Ghost Bus and knowledgeable guide at the designated location to begin your evening tour. Take a ride to the Parker Cabin and listen to a story from the mid-1800s of Cynthia Ann Parker and the Comanches, a powerful Native American tribe from Texas and the surrounding area. Then stop by the place where President John F. Kennedy spent his last night before his 1963 assassination in Dallas. Experience a tour of Fort Worth takes in the haunts of 36 ghosts in 32 locations in the red-brick streets districts. Learn about Texas' outlaws, oil barons, cattle drives, and battles as your guide shows you around the city's spookiest haunts. After your 2-hour journey, your driver conveniently drops you off at your starting point.Please note: Children 10 and up are welcome to join if accompanied by their parent or guardian.
Fort Worth Scavenger Hunt Adventure
The adventure begins near the historic courthouse and takes you on a well-designed course among historic monuments, down through the streets of Fort Worth, among great artwork, the Water Gardens and other hidden gems of the city. The tour requires approximately 2 miles of walking, with numerous stops along the route to complete challenges and decipher clues. The game software tracks team points and posts the final score to a city leaderboard for those with a competitive edge. Using a smart phone as “the guide” allows participants to start when they want and determine their own pace of play, leaving time to stop for some Texas BBQ or simply enjoy the city and the scenery. Great for families, friends and those ready to have fun while seeing the city! Please note that pricing is per individual but your team must book together. One voucher is valid for your team of 2-5 people. Buy for three, get two people for Free.