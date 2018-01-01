Welcome to Eastern Arizona
Top experiences in Eastern Arizona
Eastern Arizona activities
Lower Monument Valley Tour
Journey through the restricted region of Lower Monument Valley discovering for yourself the untouched splendor of Navajo Land. Traverse the desert landscape visiting the world's largest Elephant Butte and the Three Sisters spires at John Ford's Point. Later, divert into the back country and see up close the valley's famous Big Chief Monument and Sleeping Dragon Rock. Further into the restricted area venture underneath Sun's Eye arch, the valley's second largest arch and find some of the valley's oldest Anasazi ruins, petroglyphs and pictographs. Hike the sand dunes at Ear of the Wind arch and walk inside the Big Hogan, Monument Valley's largest amphitheater.The 3.5-hour option is recommended to those interested in a thorough aesthetic, historical and cultural insight of Monument Valley. An extension of the 2.5-hour tour, this trip travels the complete route with a visit to the Yazzie residence where you will witness a live interactive demonstration from one of the Yazzie family inside a traditional Navajo home, the Hogan. Afterward, traverse deep into the valley's side-box canyons, which house many of the valley's finest arches and window. Featuring a more in-depth narration of the valley's history, geography as well as culture and lore, this safari includes a customary performance held at the Big Hogan. Relax as your guide demonstrates either a traditional chant or plays the Native American Flute.
2.5 Hour Guided Tour of Monument Valley
The 2.5 hour tour makes a first stop at the famous John Ford’s Point where many of John Wayne’s western cinematic movies were film, and also the Transformers: Age of Extinction featuring Mark Wahlberg. Next, your guide will drive to The Backcountry of the park and escort you to the “Sun’s Eye Arch.” At “Sun’s Eye Arch” you will be standing at a specific degree to look up into the rock arch and see why it is named Sun’s Eye. At the same location you will also see Petroglyphs and hear your guide’s stories. Next, you will travel to the “Big Hogan.” The Big Hogan is a great place to take family pictures and lie against the rocks and feel its warmth. Your guide will provide stories and suggest great photo shots. The last stop in the Backcountry is the “Ear of the Wind.” This is the largest arch in the park, and your guide will escort you to a photogenic spot where you can take photographs. Next, you will be guided to the Totem Pole and Yei Bi Cheii Monuments where you will be able to take photographs and hear the cultural stories behind each monument. The last stop is at the North Window where you will have a chance to take pictures of the Mittens and Butte at a different angle. Your tour guide will then slowly and safely transport you back to your departure point. Our guides have been praised for describing and explaining their stories to our friends. Our guides are local and friendly people who are First Aid and CPR certified. We do offer water for our customers but you are also encouraged to bring your own snacks and other necessities.
3-Hour Monument Valley Sunrise or Sunset Tour
This tour is a custom tour and are not necessarily in the order below. Each guide has their own itinerary and have a specific place and time to be throughout the tour. The 3 hour tour makes a stop at the famous John Ford’s Point where many of John Wayne’s western cinematic movies were film, and also the Transformers: Age of Extinction featuring Mark Wahlberg. Next, your guide will drive to The Backcountry of the park and escort you to the arches. At “Sun’s Eye Arch” you will be standing at a specific degree to look up into the rock arch and see why it is named Sun’s Eye. At the same location you will also see Petroglyphs and hear your guide’s stories. You will also travel to the “Big Hogan.” The Big Hogan is a great place to take family pictures and lie against the rocks and feel its warmth. Your guide will provide stories and suggest great photo shots. In the Backcountry is the “Ear of the Wind.” This is the largest arch in the park, and your guide will escort you to a photogenic spot where you can take photographs. You will be guided to the Totem Pole and Yei Bi Cheii Monuments where you will be able to take photographs and hear the cultural stories behind each monument. At the North Window where you will have a chance to take pictures of the Mittens and Butte at different angles. Your tour guide will then slowly and safely transport you back to your departure point.
Cultural Tour of Lower Monument Valley Tribal Park
The Navajo culture has thrived on the land between the Four Scared Mountains, and those teachings have been inherited through generations of verbal and lesson teaching methods. Some of these teachings are shared with you during the Cultural Tour by your Navajo guide. The Cultural, 3.5 hour tour makes a first stop at the famous John Ford’s Point where many of John Wayne’s western cinematic movies were filmed. Next, your guide will drive to The Backcountry of the park and escort you to the “Sun’s Eye Arch" and Hogan Demonstration. At “Sun’s Eye Arch” you will be standing at a specific degree to look up into the rock arch and see why it is named Sun’s Eye. At the same location you will also see Petroglyphs and hear your guide’s stories. Next, you will travel to the “Big Hogan.” The Big Hogan is a great place to take family pictures and lie against the rocks and feel its warmth. Your guide will provide stories and suggest great photo shots. The last stop in the Backcountry is the “Ear of the Wind.” This is the largest arch in the park, and your guide will escort you to a photogenic spot where you can take photographs. Next, you will be guided to the Totem Pole and Yei Bi Cheii Monuments where you will be able to take photographs and hear the cultural stories behind each monument. The last stop is at the North Window where you will have a chance to take pictures of the Mittens and Butte at a different angle. Your tour guide will then slowly and safely transport you back to your departure point. Unfortunately, we cannot give much information about our guides’ stories because each guide has very uniquely different stories to tell. Our guides’ stories come from personal experience, lore, legends and the Navajo culture.
1.5 Hour Tour of Monument Valley's Valley Loop Drive
The 1.5 hour tour makes a first stop at the famous "John Ford's Point" where many of John Wayne's western cinematic movies were filmed and also the Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) featuring Mark Wahlberg. Next, you will be guided to the Totem Pole and Yei Bi Cheii monuments where you will be able to take photographs and hear the cultural stories behind each monument.Lastly, we will travel to the North Window where you will have a chance to take pictures of the West and East Mittens, and also Merrick Butte at a different angle. Your tour guide will then slowly and safely transport you back to your departure point.Our guides have been praised for being very descriptive in explaining their stories to our visiting friends. Our guides are local and friendly people who are First Aid and CPR certified. We do offer water for our friends but you are also encouraged to bring your own snacks and other necessities.
Monument Valley Mystery Valley Tour
Your tour will begin at The View Hotel Visitor's Lobby located inside the Monument Valley Tribal Park where the Visitor Center is also located. In Mystery Valley you will see the Honeymoon Arch which is very popular with newly weds because of the name itself. Our guests like to hike to the top and stay over the arch while our guide takes a photograph from the bottom. You and your guide will hike to the ancient dwellings of the Anasazi people, there he/she will share with you cultural stories, geography and history. He/she will guide you to the Square House Ruin, Three Pine Dwelling, House of Many Hands and many, many more. Sharing all of the sites in Mystery Valley would not be a mystery now would it? Your guide will have other sites to share with you while on the hiking tour of this must-see excursion. Because of it's remote location not very many people know about Mystery Valley and have visited it. Our guides have been praised for describing and explaining their stories to our friends. Dineh Bekeyah guides are local and friendly people who are First Aid and CPR certified. Dineh Bekeyah does offer water for our customers but you are also encouraged to bring your own foods and other necessities.