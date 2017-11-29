Grand Canyon via Sedona and Navajo Reservation

Your day trip from Phoenix to the Grand Canyon includes some of Arizona's most scenic landscapes. Start with a journey through the Sonoran Desert to the red rock country of Sedona, where you will make a morning coffee break and a photo stop. Then continue on your tour along a pretty 22-mile scenic drive through Oak Creek Canyon.You’ll travel up into the San Francisco Mountains surrounding the Flagstaff area through the town of Williams. You’ll arrive at the Grand Canyon around lunchtime, and you’ll have a break to eat, drink in the boundless wonders of the canyon from great overlooks, take a short nature walk or browse shops for souvenirs handcrafted by the local Native Tribes.After your lunch break, your guide will take you on a 25-mile driving tour along the rim of the Grand Canyon. This is the main event – incredible view after incredible view of the canyon will keep your jaw in a permanent dropped state. You’ll stop at viewpoints along the way to learn about the canyon from your knowledgeable guide and take pictures.The rim tour takes about two hours, and then your guide will escort you by van from the canyon through the Navajo Nation, where you’ll stop at the historic Cameron Trading Post, an authentic Navajo trading post. You will have time to shop, and enjoy views of the Little Colorado River Gorge and the Painted Desert in the distance.Conclude your tour with a journey across the Navajo Nation, back through the mountains of Flagstaff and into the Verde River valley, where a snack stop will be made early evening.