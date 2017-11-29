Welcome to Flagstaff
Grand Canyon via Sedona and Navajo Reservation
Your day trip from Phoenix to the Grand Canyon includes some of Arizona's most scenic landscapes. Start with a journey through the Sonoran Desert to the red rock country of Sedona, where you will make a morning coffee break and a photo stop. Then continue on your tour along a pretty 22-mile scenic drive through Oak Creek Canyon.You’ll travel up into the San Francisco Mountains surrounding the Flagstaff area through the town of Williams. You’ll arrive at the Grand Canyon around lunchtime, and you’ll have a break to eat, drink in the boundless wonders of the canyon from great overlooks, take a short nature walk or browse shops for souvenirs handcrafted by the local Native Tribes.After your lunch break, your guide will take you on a 25-mile driving tour along the rim of the Grand Canyon. This is the main event – incredible view after incredible view of the canyon will keep your jaw in a permanent dropped state. You’ll stop at viewpoints along the way to learn about the canyon from your knowledgeable guide and take pictures.The rim tour takes about two hours, and then your guide will escort you by van from the canyon through the Navajo Nation, where you’ll stop at the historic Cameron Trading Post, an authentic Navajo trading post. You will have time to shop, and enjoy views of the Little Colorado River Gorge and the Painted Desert in the distance.Conclude your tour with a journey across the Navajo Nation, back through the mountains of Flagstaff and into the Verde River valley, where a snack stop will be made early evening.
Small Group Grand Canyon Day Tour from Flagstaff
Your Grand Canyon day trip begins with hotel pickup from your Flagstaff hotel where you will then depart on an hour (approx.) journey to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. From there, you and your guide will make six to eight stops along the rim of the Grand Canyon. These stops include short optional walks to some incredible, less visited outlooks and a look into some of the area’s most impressive historic buildings including the El Tovar Lodge as well as the famous Desert View Watchtower. Your tour includes a picnic lunch at amazing Indian Ruins, as well as snacks, beverages and use of a high-powered spotting scope to see into the depths of the Grand Canyon. By the end of the day, you will travel east out of the Canyon towards Navajo-land, with an optional stop at one of the most famous Navajo Trading Posts around. Your tour will conclude back at your Flagstaff in time to a night out on the town.
Grand Canyon and Navajo Indian Reservation
Join this popular tour and experience the beauty of this natural wonder from the best overlooks with plenty of time for a nature walk, lunch and shopping at the curio stores. Tour the beautiful East Rim of the canyon and visit additional viewpoints along this 22-mile drive. You will also visit the South Rim, where the Grand Canyon Village is located.On the return trip, visit historic Cameron Trading Post with its excellent selection of Native American arts and jewelry.
Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend Day Tour
Your day trip begins as you head to the northern border of Arizona to explore lower Antelope Canyon's sandstone formations and Horseshoe Bend. At Antelope Canyon, follow your Navajo guide through a narrow slit in the earth where you’ll see the sculpted sandstone cliff. Sunlight from overhead creates shafts of light that pass into the canyon, making it even more beautiful. Descend ladders into the depths of the canyon to discover more of this serene place, and take photos with help from your guide about using the right settings on your camera for the light and the best angles for taking interesting shots. Antelope Canyon is a photographers dream.Next, it's off to Horseshoe Bend. Take an approximate 0.75-mile (1.2-km) hike that brings you to one of the best overlooks. At a point not far downstream from the Glen Canyon Dam, the Colorado River meanders around a rock promontory, creating the horseshoe-shaped loop beloved by visitors and photographers from around the world. As you approach the edge, take in the wonderful view. Please note: You'll hike a total of 2 miles (3.2 km); comfortable walking shoes are strongly recommended.
Old Bear Wallow Tour from Sedona
The beautifully rugged canyons and desert lands to be explored around Sedona call for a special mode of transportation - and a Jeep Tour is by far one of the most popular tourist attractions in Sedona, AZ.Follow this rough and rugged early stagecoach route, which was the only road between Sedona and Flagstaff until 1914! As you rise in elevation you will see some wondrous sites such as Snoopy Rock, Teapot formation and Damnfino Canyon. You will wind your way towards the top of the Mogollon Rim as your breath is taken away by the view of Oak Creek Canyon. On the way back to town you will be wowed by Carousel Rock and the picturesque view of the Valley below.Please Note: upper portions of this trail may be closed in winter.
Bearizona Drive-Thru Wildlife Park
Bearizona Drive-Thru Wildlife Park is an animal sanctuary in the amazing Ponderosa pine forests of northern Arizona, just 60 miles (96 km) from Grand Canyon National Park. Bearizona is the only park of its kind in the southwest United States and is the perfect location for your next family adventure!In the comfort of your own vehicle, drive through Bearizona to see North American animals in a wilderness environment. Catch views of Rocky Mountain Goats, American burros (a type of donkey), majestic Brown Bison weighing up to 2,000 pounds (900 kg), Big Horn Sheep, Dall sheep (native to Alaska and Canada), stealthy Alaskan Tundra and Arctic Wolves, majestic white bison and, of course, the gorgeous black bears. The drive-thru portion of the park is approximately 3 miles (4 km) long, takes approximately 45 minutes and includes the use of a GPS device that will guide you through the route.After your drive, get out of your car and visit Fort Bearizona, a walk-through area where you can stroll along the winding paths and watch the antics of the park’s baby animals and smaller species. Fort Bearizona is also home to the amazing High Country Raptors free-flight show, where you’ll learn about birds of prey and see them fly directly over you!Bearizona promotes conservation and preservation through memorable educational encounters with North American wildlife.