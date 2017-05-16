Welcome to Canyonlands National Park
The Colorado and Green Rivers form a Y dividing the park into three separate districts, inaccessible to one another from within the park. Cradled atop the Y is the most developed and visited district, Island in the Sky (30 miles, 45 minutes from Moab). Its viewpoints look down into the incredible canyons of the other sections.
The thin hoodoos, sculpted sandstone and epic 4WD trails of the Needles District are 75 miles and 90 minutes south of Moab. Drivers need serious skill to traverse the 4WD-only roads of the Maze (130 miles, 3½ hours from Moab), the most inaccessible section.
Top experiences in Canyonlands National Park
Recent articles
Canyonlands National Park activities
Canyonlands National Park Half-Day Tour from Moab
Make your own way to central Moab where your guide meets you in a 4WD vehicle. Travel about 30 miles (48 km) to reach the Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park, an accessible section of the park that provides great examples of the region's spectacular beauty. Begin high atop the mesa and marvel at the scenery as your guide expertly maneuvers your vehicle down the steep switchbacks of the Shafer Trail to reach the Colorado River corridor below. Along this portion of the 100-mile (161-km) White Rim Road loop, your guide makes frequent stops to take in sights such as Gooseneck Overlook, Thelma and Louise point and Musselman Arch.Along with the more famous lookouts, your guide points out lesser-known features in the national park and the Colorado River below. Visit sites where the beautiful rock art of the ancestral Pueblo people can be seen in the canyons, and learn from your guide about the ancient Pueblos who lived in the present-day Four Corners area. Throughout the day, your guide shares informative commentary about the incredible geology of the region as well as its human history and wildlife. Most of the viewpoints have short trails that offer different perspectives, but overall this half-day trip does not include much hiking. Depending on the timing of the tour you choose, you see the colorful red rock canyons glow in the morning, afternoon or evening light. At the end of your 4-hour tour, your guide returns you to your starting point in central Moab.
Moab: Colorado River Rafting , Canyonlands National Park
White Rim Road 4WD Tour (4 hours)Make your own way to central Moab to meet your guide then hop into a comfortable 4WD vehicle for an exhilarating morning drive through the Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park. Your guide expertly steers the 4WD over rugged terrain and hair-raising switchbacks to reach the White Rim Road, a 100-mile (160-km) loop located about 1,000 feet (300 meters) above the Colorado and Green Rivers and 1,000 feet below the mesa. Travel a portion of the White Rim Road and take in stunning views of Fossil Point and the scenic landscape, then connect to the Shafer Trail, which runs from the Colorado River all the way to the top of the mesa. Stop along the route to see rock art made by ancient Pueblo civilizations thousands of years ago.Fisher Towers White-Water Rafting (4 hours)After you refuel with a riverside buffet lunch, switch from 4WD to white-water rafts to experience the majestic Colorado River up close. Before hitting the water, review river safety guidelines and get outfitted with a lifejacket and other river gear. Then step into a raft with an experienced river guide who steers your raft downriver. Expect thrills and splashes during white-water sections with Class II and III rapids, followed by calm water sections where you can take photos of the incredible scenery and perhaps even swim. The Fisher Towers area features soaring canyon walls, giant rock spires and plenty of wildlife, giving the impression that you are in a remote wilderness even though Moab is nearby. Throughout your full-day tour, your guides share the human and natural history of Canyonlands National Park and the Colorado River corridor. After a fantastic day of off-roading and rafting, you are returned to Moab where your tour ends.
Canyonlands National Park Needles District by 4x4
Make your own way to the conveniently located meeting point in Moab, then hop into the sturdy and comfortable 4WD vehicle for the scenic 2-hour drive to Chesler Park, located in the heart of the Needles District of Canyonlands National Park.The Needles District offers awe-inspiring landscapes and scenic vistas at every turn. Admire towering multicolored rock formations, ancient rock art, desert landscapes dotted with cactus and the vibrant blue southwestern sky. Keep an eye out for a variety of critters including birds, lizards, mule deer and big horn sheep, and enjoy the scent of pinyon, juniper and sage brush in the desert air.Your guide expertly maneuvers the 4WD over Elephant Hill, known as one of the most challenging 4WD trails in southeastern Utah. Pass Devil's Kitchen and cruise down Devil's Lane before encountering SOB Hill, another challenge to the driving skills of your guide.At midday, enjoy a delicious buffet-style picnic lunch at a gorgeous viewpoint. Afterward, have the option to hike the Joint Trail to the spacious meadows of Chesler Park, one of Canyonlands' most spectacular spots. Expect to walk a 3-mile loop on a well-groomed trail that passes between enormous boulders and side canyons. The trail has a good walking surface and steep uphill pitch in parts, making for a challenging hike suitable for strong hikers. Or skip the hike and simply relax at the vehicle with time to soak up the beauty around you. Either way, your 4WD tour takes you to some of the more remote parts of the Canyonlands so that you can experience this stunning landscape firsthand. After a full day of exploring by 4WD, your guide returns you to your starting point in Moab to end your tour.
Canyonlands National Park White Rim Trail by 4x4
After making your own way to the meeting point in central Moab, your guide takes you by 4WD vehicle about 30 miles (48 km) to reach the Island in the Sky section of Canyonlands National Park.Below the Island in the Sky mesa sits the White Rim formation, an expansive rock terrace located about 1,000 feet (300 meters) above the Colorado and Green Rivers and the same impressive distance below the mesa. In this rock wilderness, big horn sheep traverse rocky ledges sprinkled with piñon and juniper forest. Your guide takes the White Rim Road, which gives you awe-inspiring views of the Colorado River below on one side and the cliffs of Dead Horse Point rising on the other side, framed by the blue desert sky.This rugged portion of the 25-mile (40-km) White Rim Road loop offers incredible views around every bend. Explore more of this amazing landscape on several short optional hikes just beneath the White Rim Sandstone level. Follow your guide on moderately challenging hikes to caves, caverns and breathtaking viewpoints over the mighty Colorado River. Or simply relax near the vehicle and soak up the views.You also visit park treasures such as Gooseneck overlook, Lathrop Canyon, Musselman Arch and the famous Shafer Trail, which follows a series of switchbacks down to the Colorado River corridor. Your full-day tour includes a stop for a delicious buffet-style picnic lunch accompanied by cold water and lemonade. At the end of an unforgettable day, your guide returns you to Moab to end your tour.
See The Best Of Moab In A Day In A Jeep
Your tour starts with a convenient pickup from your hotel. You will then travel towards Arches National Park. Your guide will point out a number of features visible along the road that begin to tell the story of Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. You will then pass the gates, and proceed to visit all of the famous sites in Arches: Double Arch, Turret Arch, South and North Window, Landscape Arch, Delicate Arch, Balanced Rock, Park Avenue, and Skyline Arch.After Arches National Park, you will head to Canyonlands National Park along highway 313 which has been designated the Dead Horse Point Mesa Scenic Byway. In the Canyonlands National Park, explore the Island In the Sky District by visiting a couple of the famous view points to experience the awe of the magnificent vistas. We will discuss why Canyonlands N.P. is so different from Arches N.P. despite being only 30 miles away and how it's different from Grand Canyon Nationa Park. despite being carved by the same Colorado river! Once you've seen it all and exhausted your camera memory, you will travel back to town while your guide points out a couple of little known treasures along the way. Your tour concludes with the convenience of being dropped off at your hotel entrance door.
Canyonlands Backcountry 4x4 Half-Day Tour
Your tour begins in the town of Moab where you’ll meet your professional guide, who will help you get comfortably situated inside of the off-road, 4x4 vehicle. Enjoy the 30-mile (48km) drive from Moab to Canyonlands National Park, where you’ll explore the popular Island in the Sky District with its spectacular desert scenery. Start off atop a mesa with views looking out over the horizon before your guide deftly maneuvers the switchbacks of Shafer Trail. On this section of the 100-mile (161-km) White Rim Road Loop, you’ll make stops with very photographic vistas of the Colorado River and the view from Thelma and Louise Point. In addition to the popular lookouts, your expert guide will take you to spots that aren’t as frequently visited, where you’ll find everything from ancient Pueblo rock art to vertical views down the canyons. You’ll learn the history of the Pueblo people who inhabited the Four Corners area, and aside from the culture and history lessons, your guide will also explain the geology of the red rock canyons before you. When you stop for a break to take photos, venture out on one of the short trails that leave from many of the viewpoints; you’ll get a different perspective and angle for photographing the canyons.When this Canyonlands tour from Moab is over, your guide will return you to the town of Moab to the spot where the tour began.**For the safety and comfort of all our National Park Backcountry Jeep tour guests, if the seat belt cannot be safely fastened, then this issue will need to be taken care of before the date of your tour. We encourage guests to address all seating needs when booking. We highly recommend not leaving any possible seating issues for the day of your tour. Our jeep tours are operated in 4-door Jeep Wranglers, and hold a max of 4 passengers, plus one of Adrift’s well trained, and knowledge guides as the driver. We fill all 4 passenger seats, in each of our jeeps, on a daily basis.