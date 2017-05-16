Canyonlands Backcountry 4x4 Half-Day Tour

Your tour begins in the town of Moab where you’ll meet your professional guide, who will help you get comfortably situated inside of the off-road, 4x4 vehicle. Enjoy the 30-mile (48km) drive from Moab to Canyonlands National Park, where you’ll explore the popular Island in the Sky District with its spectacular desert scenery. Start off atop a mesa with views looking out over the horizon before your guide deftly maneuvers the switchbacks of Shafer Trail. On this section of the 100-mile (161-km) White Rim Road Loop, you’ll make stops with very photographic vistas of the Colorado River and the view from Thelma and Louise Point. In addition to the popular lookouts, your expert guide will take you to spots that aren’t as frequently visited, where you’ll find everything from ancient Pueblo rock art to vertical views down the canyons. You’ll learn the history of the Pueblo people who inhabited the Four Corners area, and aside from the culture and history lessons, your guide will also explain the geology of the red rock canyons before you. When you stop for a break to take photos, venture out on one of the short trails that leave from many of the viewpoints; you’ll get a different perspective and angle for photographing the canyons.When this Canyonlands tour from Moab is over, your guide will return you to the town of Moab to the spot where the tour began.**For the safety and comfort of all our National Park Backcountry Jeep tour guests, if the seat belt cannot be safely fastened, then this issue will need to be taken care of before the date of your tour. We encourage guests to address all seating needs when booking. We highly recommend not leaving any possible seating issues for the day of your tour. Our jeep tours are operated in 4-door Jeep Wranglers, and hold a max of 4 passengers, plus one of Adrift’s well trained, and knowledge guides as the driver. We fill all 4 passenger seats, in each of our jeeps, on a daily basis.