The Southwest
Rugged. Beautiful. And fun. The Southwest is the ultimate playground, luring adventurers with red-rock canyons, Wild West legends and the kicky delights of green chile stew.
The Great Outdoors
Beauty and adventure are a fun-loving team in the Southwest. They crank up the rapids, unleash the singletrack, add blooms to the trail and drape a sunset across red rocks. This captivating mix of scenery and possibility draws travelers who want to rejuvenate physically, mentally and spiritually. The big draw is the Grand Canyon, a two-billion-year-old wonder that shares its geologic treasures with a healthy dose of fun. Next door in Utah and Nevada, the red rocks will nourish your soul while thrashing your bike. In New Mexico, skiing the steeps and climbing peaks never looked so good.
History
The Southwest wears its history on its big, sandy sleeve. A decade before the Pilgrims even landed at Plymouth Rock, Santa Fe was already a capital city – albeit in what was then another country. Dig quite a bit deeper and you’ll find the oldest ruins north of Mexico: the great houses in Chaco Canyon, the cliff houses at Mesa Verde and numerous others sites scattered throughout the Four Corners. The descendants of these early cultures now live in Pueblo villages at Hopi, Acoma, Taos and elsewhere, the oldest continuously inhabited homes in the United States.
Multicultural Layers
A unique multicultural mix defines the Southwest today. It blends the history and customs of the Ancestral Puebloans with the influences of the Spanish missionaries and colonists and their subsequent interactions and conflicts with the Pueblo, Navajo, Apache and, eventually, the Americans. Tribal traditions and imagery still influence art across the region. Cowboys still roam the scrubby desert, and their cultural legacy remains apparent in fashion, festivals and local attitudes. Hispanic and Mexican cultures, of course, remain an integral part of daily life, from place names, language and food, to headlines about immigration.
Cuisine
Green chile cheeseburgers and red chile posole in New Mexico. Sonoran dogs and huevos rancheros in Tucson. Picon punch and Chorizo and hominy stew in northern Nevada. Regional specialties are pleasingly diverse in the Southwest and sampling local fare is a big reason to get excited about an upcoming trip. Top restaurants are increasingly focused on fresh and locally grown fare – and providing a solid selection of craft brews. The ever-expanding crop of small batch breweries, distilleries and vineyards provide the perfect accompaniment to those smothered blue-corn enchiladas or the gastronomic excesses of Vegas.
Explore The Southwest
- MGM Grand
Owned by the eponymous Hollywood studio, the MGM Grand casino and hotel liberally borrows Tinsel Town's themes. Flashing LED screens and computerized…
- Chapel of the Holy Cross
If you glance east when driving Sedona’s Red Rock Scenic Byway, a slender structure seemingly welded into the sandstone might catch your eye. Towering…
- The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod
Vegas has many buildings more than 20 storeys tall, but only Stratosphere (now officially The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, but still 'the Strat' to…
- Mandalay Bay
Angular and glittering gold, massive Mandalay Bay flanks the far south end of the Strip. It's the first resort many visitors lay eyes on as they roll into…
- LINQ Promenade
Running between The LINQ Hotel & Casino and the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, the LINQ Promenade is a partially-covered outdoor pedestrian walkway…
- Mob Museum
The myth and mystique of mobsters from Bugsy Siegel to Al Capone get the museum treatment inside a hulking Downtown courthouse where real gangsters sat…
- Saguaro National Park
Saguaros (sah-wah-ros) are icons of the American Southwest, and an entire cactus army of these majestic, ribbed sentinels is protected in this desert…
- Goblin Valley State Park
A Salvador Dalí–esque melted-rock fantasy, a valley of giant stone mushrooms, an otherworldly alien landscape or the results of a cosmological acid trip?…
- Bryce Point
If you stop nowhere else along the scenic drive, be sure to catch the stunning views from Bryce Point. You can walk the rim above Bryce Amphitheater for…
