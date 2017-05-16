Welcome to Arches National Park
Arches National Park 4x4 Adventure from Moab
Choose from a morning, early afternoon or evening tour to visit Arches National Park. After making your way to the conveniently located meeting point in Moab, hop into the comfortable 4WD vehicle with your expert guide and head north for 5 miles (8 km) to reach the park. Your 4WD trail starts near Doc Williams Point and climbs a short but steep rock wall. Take in amazing views of the national park, which holds more than 2,000 naturally formed sandstone arches, the largest concentration in the world. Giant sandstone fins, balanced rocks, towering pinnacles and tall spires also contribute to the otherworldly beauty of the park. Your guide expertly navigates across a valley that meanders through sandstone fins and dunes. As you travel along the track, your guide points out rock landmarks with colorful names like Marching Men, Eye of the Whale and Tower Arch. Landscape look familiar? Hollywood has filmed here for decades. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Thelma and Louise and Nurse Betty are just a few of the TV shows and movies that have scenes shot here. Throughout your tour, hear informative commentary about the geology, wildlife and history of the park. If you choose the late afternoon tour, you may see the sunset. With some of the darkest skies in the country, the starry night skies are breathtaking. After exploring Arches National Park for several hours with plenty of stops to soak up the scenery and take photos, your guide leaves the park via an old cowboy trail. Near the park boundary, make a stop to see dinosaur footprints in the rock. For millions of years this area was teeming with dinosaurs. Today dinosaur enthusiasts flock to the area in search of signs of the prehistoric giants. At the end of five hours, your guide returns you to your starting point in Moab to end your tour.
Arches National Park Backcountry 4x4 Half-Day Tour
Your tour begins in the town of Moab after meeting your experienced guide. Board your comfortable 4x4 vehicle for the 5-mile (8-km) drive to the park. Once inside Arches National Park, your off-road adventure begins at Doc Williams Point. More than 2,000 giant sandstone arches are scattered throughout the park, which is the largest collection of naturally occurring arches found anywhere in the world. Find pinnacles, fins, and rocks along this epic landscape of rich red earth sculpted by time. Take in amazing geological formations such as sandstone spires and layered red rock. Admire the sandstone fin known as Marching Men and the 92-foot (28-meter) span of Tower Arch.If some of this landscape looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it one of your favorite Hollywood films. Popular movies like Thelma and Louise were shot in portions of the park, as were scenes for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Towards the end of the tour, have the option to leave the park through the ruggedness of an old cowboy trail.After exploring in this unique southern Utah terrain, your tour finishes in the town of Moab from the same spot where it began.
See The Best Of Moab In A Day In A Jeep
Your tour starts with a convenient pickup from your hotel. You will then travel towards Arches National Park. Your guide will point out a number of features visible along the road that begin to tell the story of Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. You will then pass the gates, and proceed to visit all of the famous sites in Arches: Double Arch, Turret Arch, South and North Window, Landscape Arch, Delicate Arch, Balanced Rock, Park Avenue, and Skyline Arch.After Arches National Park, you will head to Canyonlands National Park along highway 313 which has been designated the Dead Horse Point Mesa Scenic Byway. In the Canyonlands National Park, explore the Island In the Sky District by visiting a couple of the famous view points to experience the awe of the magnificent vistas. We will discuss why Canyonlands N.P. is so different from Arches N.P. despite being only 30 miles away and how it's different from Grand Canyon Nationa Park. despite being carved by the same Colorado river! Once you've seen it all and exhausted your camera memory, you will travel back to town while your guide points out a couple of little known treasures along the way. Your tour concludes with the convenience of being dropped off at your hotel entrance door.
Guided Jeep Tour of Arches National Park and Its Famous Arches
Your tour starts with a convenient pickup from your hotel. You will then travel along highway 191 towards Arches National Park which is located a couple of miles north of Moab. Your guide will point out a number of features visible along the road that begin to tell the story of Arches National Park and the Colorado Plateau. You will then pass the gates and proceed to visit all of the famous sites in Arches National Park: Park Avenue, Windows Section, Devil's Garden, Delicate Arch, Balanced Rock. You will stop at each point to discuss the geology and to take magnificent photos. Your guide will guide the tour to best utilize the time available and most importantly to avoid the crowds!You will return to your hotel around noon appreciating the best "little geology lesson" and your money well spent!
Utah Mighty 5
Day 1: Salt Lake City to Arches National Park (Overnight Moab, UT) Pick up at Salt lake City or Las Vegas NV travel to moab to start the trip haveing dinner that night and preparing for the great adventrue. Day 2: Arches National Park & Surrounding Areas (Overnight Moab, UT) Wak up eat breakfast and travel to the first of the National parks Day 3: Canyonlands National Park & Capitol Reef NationalPark (Overnight Torrey, UT) This day we start over again with some great national parks. The travel to Bryce canyon stay ing the night in Bryce Day 4: Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase, NM, & Bryce Canyon National Park (Overnight Bryce City, UT) Day 5: Bryce Canyon National Park & Zion National Park (Overnight Springdale, UT) Day 6: Zion National Park to Salt Lake City (Depart)
Arches and Canyon lands Moab Day Trip
7:15 am is the pickup time at local Hotels or area. We then will travel to Moab Utah having a Breakfast in Moab. We then will travel to Arches National park for a great first part of the day seeing magnificent scenery. Arches National Park lies north of Moab in the state of Utah. Bordered by the Colorado River in the southeast, it is the site of more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches, such as the main arche that Utah is most famous for., the massive red-hued Delicate Arch in the east. Their are many geological formations. Then we will travel to Moab for lunch. We then travel to Caynonlands to see more magnificent scenery. Canyonlands National Park in Utah is known for its desert landscape carved by the Colorado River. Island in the Sky is a huge, flat-topped mesa with panoramic overlooks.