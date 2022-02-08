© Getty Images/iStockphoto

The CD, Madrona & Madison Park

The Central District (CD) has long been the center of Seattle's African American community, an oasis of incredible Ethopian food, birthplace of the city's rap/hip-hop movement and, more recently, a gentrification battleground. Madison Park and Madrona are lakeside communities with popular beaches and attractive parks, while Madison Valley ('Little France') features a cluster of eclectic restaurants.

Explore The CD, Madrona & Madison Park

  • L

    Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center

    This Byzantium Revival building began life in 1915 as a synagogue for a congregation of Orthodox Jews. By 1969 the demographics of the neighborhood had…

  • Washington Park Arboretum

    This wild and lovely park stretching from Madison Valley up to Union Bay offers a wide variety of gardens, a wetlands nature trail and 200 acres of mature…

  • N

    Northwest African American Museum

    Small, concise and culturally valuable, NAAM opened in 2008 after more than 30 years of planning. It occupies the space of an old school, which, until the…

  • Madison Park Beach

    A riotously popular place in the summer with a grassy slope for lounging and sunbathing, two tennis courts, a swimming raft floating in the lake, and…

  • W

    Washington Hall

    Originally built in 1908 by the Danish Brotherhood, Washington Hall has been a meeting place, music venue (hosting Billie Holiday, Jimi Hendrix and Duke…

  • J

    Japanese Garden

    At the southern edge of Washington Park Arboretum, this 3.5-acre formal garden has koi pools, waterfalls, a teahouse and manicured plantings. Granite for…

  • M

    Madrona Park & Beach

    Madrona Park Beach, down a steep hill from the business district in Madrona Park, is one of the nicest along the lake. In clear weather the views of Mt…

  • V

    Viretta Park

    Amid a lakeside nirvana of posh mansions, you’ll find two-tiered Viretta Park, from which you can see the large house once owned by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain…

  • D

    Denny Blaine Park

    South of Madison Park toward the tail of Lake Washington Blvd is Denny Blaine Park, found at the end of a looping tree-lined lane. The beach is surrounded…

