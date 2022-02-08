This Byzantium Revival building began life in 1915 as a synagogue for a congregation of Orthodox Jews. By 1969 the demographics of the neighborhood had…
The CD, Madrona & Madison Park
The Central District (CD) has long been the center of Seattle's African American community, an oasis of incredible Ethopian food, birthplace of the city's rap/hip-hop movement and, more recently, a gentrification battleground. Madison Park and Madrona are lakeside communities with popular beaches and attractive parks, while Madison Valley ('Little France') features a cluster of eclectic restaurants.
See
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center
This Byzantium Revival building began life in 1915 as a synagogue for a congregation of Orthodox Jews. By 1969 the demographics of the neighborhood had…
See
Washington Park Arboretum
This wild and lovely park stretching from Madison Valley up to Union Bay offers a wide variety of gardens, a wetlands nature trail and 200 acres of mature…
See
Northwest African American Museum
Small, concise and culturally valuable, NAAM opened in 2008 after more than 30 years of planning. It occupies the space of an old school, which, until the…
See
Madison Park Beach
A riotously popular place in the summer with a grassy slope for lounging and sunbathing, two tennis courts, a swimming raft floating in the lake, and…
See
Washington Hall
Originally built in 1908 by the Danish Brotherhood, Washington Hall has been a meeting place, music venue (hosting Billie Holiday, Jimi Hendrix and Duke…
See
Japanese Garden
At the southern edge of Washington Park Arboretum, this 3.5-acre formal garden has koi pools, waterfalls, a teahouse and manicured plantings. Granite for…
See
Madrona Park & Beach
Madrona Park Beach, down a steep hill from the business district in Madrona Park, is one of the nicest along the lake. In clear weather the views of Mt…
See
Viretta Park
Amid a lakeside nirvana of posh mansions, you’ll find two-tiered Viretta Park, from which you can see the large house once owned by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain…
See
Denny Blaine Park
South of Madison Park toward the tail of Lake Washington Blvd is Denny Blaine Park, found at the end of a looping tree-lined lane. The beach is surrounded…
