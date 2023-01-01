Amid a lakeside nirvana of posh mansions, you’ll find two-tiered Viretta Park, from which you can see the large house once owned by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love – it’s the house on the north side of the benches.

Cobain famously took his life with a shotgun in the mansion’s greenhouse in April 1994. The greenhouse is long gone and Love no longer owns the house, but Nirvana fans still make the pilgrimage to this small park to pay tribute and scribble messages on the two benches that overlook Lake Washington.