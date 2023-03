South of Madison Park toward the tail of Lake Washington Blvd is Denny Blaine Park, found at the end of a looping tree-lined lane. The beach is surrounded by an old stone wall that marked the shoreline before the lake level dropped 9ft during construction of the shipping canal. It was once well known as a lesbian hangout, but these days it's more of a mixed crowd. It still has a well-earned reputation for nude sunbathers, though.