Madrona Park Beach, down a steep hill from the business district in Madrona Park, is one of the nicest along the lake. In clear weather the views of Mt Rainier are fantastic. Swimming is only for hardy souls, however, as the water is icy cold, even in summer. Further south, past the yacht moorage, is Leschi Park, a grassy green space with a children’s play area.

There are lifeguards on duty late May to late August (2pm to 7pm Monday to Friday, from 11am Saturday and Sunday late May to late June, noon to 7pm Monday to Friday, from 11am Saturday and Sunday late June to late August).