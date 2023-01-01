Originally built in 1908 by the Danish Brotherhood, Washington Hall has been a meeting place, music venue (hosting Billie Holiday, Jimi Hendrix and Duke Ellington, among others), space for political organizers, and general neighborhood hangout ever since. In 2009 the building was purchased and saved from demolition by an organization called Historic Seattle, which embarked on an ongoing restoration project. It's currently home to a number of community organizations, a politically minded coffee shop and event spaces.

Visit the Facebook page for an event schedule (www.facebook.com/WashingtonHall).