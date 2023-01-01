If your offspring aren’t up for exploring the Asian markets or sitting still for a dim-sum brunch, then bring them to this diminutive coming-up-for-air park with a bronze dragon sculpture crying out to be climbed on. It was designed by George Tsutakawa, a Seattle native who spent much of his childhood in Japan, then returned to become an internationally renowned sculptor and painter, and a professor at the University of Washington.
Donnie Chin International Children’s Park
Pioneer Square, International District & SoDo
