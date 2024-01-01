Foster/White Gallery

Pioneer Square, International District & SoDo

The polished Foster/White Gallery, which opened in 1968, features glassworks, paintings and sculpture by mainstream Northwest artists in a beautifully renovated 7000-sq-ft space. Some of the exhibits are for sale (if you're rich), but realistically, this is more a contemporary art gallery – and a fine one too – that deserves half an hour of quiet contemplation.

