The polished Foster/White Gallery, which opened in 1968, features glassworks, paintings and sculpture by mainstream Northwest artists in a beautifully renovated 7000-sq-ft space. Some of the exhibits are for sale (if you're rich), but realistically, this is more a contemporary art gallery – and a fine one too – that deserves half an hour of quiet contemplation.
Nearby Pioneer Square, International District & SoDo attractions
0.09 MILES
This unusual park is an urban oasis commemorating workers of the United Parcel Service (UPS), which grew out of a messenger service that began in a…
2. Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park
0.11 MILES
Eloquently run by the US National Park Service, this wonderful museum has exhibits, photos and news clippings from the 1897 Klondike gold rush, when a…
0.13 MILES
One of the pillars upon which Seattle built its early fortunes, the old Great Northern Railroad depot, was given a much-needed face-lift in the early…
0.13 MILES
A landmark that has benefited from restoration fever is Union Station, the old Union Pacific Railroad depot (1911) that sat unoccupied between 1971 and…
0.14 MILES
Sneak a peak at the beaux arts–inspired lobby while on your way to the 35th-floor Observatory of this landmark building. The views aren't as dramatic as…
0.15 MILES
Once a rather rough-and-tumble place, Occidental Park has undergone a recent renaissance thanks largely to a partnership between the City of Seattle and a…
0.19 MILES
Once an opera house and hotel, this stately brick building now contains two floors of commercial businesses, including the excellent Grand Central Baking…
8. Pioneer Square Historical District
0.21 MILES
Many important architectural heirlooms are concentrated in Pioneer Square, the district that sprang up in the wake of the 1889 Great Fire. Instantly…