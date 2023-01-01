Once a rather rough-and-tumble place, Occidental Park has undergone a recent renaissance thanks largely to a partnership between the City of Seattle and a couple of non-profit groups. Following an urban-renewal campaign in 2015, the park has been outfitted with attractive seating, outdoor games (including chess and table football), licensed buskers and a regular posse of food carts.

Add this to what was already there (classic red-brick buildings, Native American art and a firefighting sculpture) and you’ve got an exceptional place to hang out. Friendly ‘park ambassadors’ (dressed in yellow vests) handle security, cleanups and tourist information 24/7.