This small museum on First Hill preserves the collection of Charles and Emma Frye. The Fryes collected more than 1000 paintings, mostly 19th- and early-20th-century European and American pieces, and a few Alaskan and Russian artworks. Most of the permanent collection is stuffed into a rather small gallery and comes across as a little 'busy;' however, the Frye's tour de force is its sensitively curated temporary shows, which usually have a much more modern bent.