Built in 1969 and originally known as 1001 Fourth Avenue Plaza, this was one of the city’s first real skyscrapers. At the time, it was a darling of the architectural world, though nowadays the 50-story bronze block looks dated. Locals nicknamed it ‘the box that the Space Needle came in.'

In the plaza outside is the Three Piece Sculpture: Vertebrae by Henry Moore – a result of Seattle’s ‘1% for art’ clause, under which 1% of the construction cost of the building is invested in public art.