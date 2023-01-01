One of the first homes on First Hill, the baronial Stimson-Green Mansion is an English Tudor–style mansion completed in 1901 by lumber baron and real-estate developer CD Stimson. Built from brick, stucco and wood, this stately home is now owned by Stimson’s granddaughter and used for private catered events such as weddings and themed dinners.

The interior rooms are decorated to reflect the different design styles popular at the turn of the 20th century. To register for a tour, call the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation.