Roq La Rue

This gallery has secured its reputation by taking risks: the work on view skates along the edge of urban pop-culture. Since opening in 1998, the gallery, which is owned and curated by Kirsten Anderson, has been a significant force in the pop surrealism field and is frequently featured in Juxtapoz magazine.
