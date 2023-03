Psychedelic guitar genius of the late 1960s and Seattle’s favorite son, Jimi Hendrix is captured sunk to his knees in eternal rock-star pose in this bronze sculpture by local artist Daryl Smith, created in 1997 and located close to the intersection of Broadway and E Pine St.

Hendrix fans often leave flowers and candles at the statue's base, and it's not unusual to find a half-burnt spliff stuck between his lips.