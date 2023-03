This tiny cottage on a quiet alley was the source of major drama from 1951 to 1952, when Jack Kerouac shacked up with Neal and Carolyn Cassady and their baby daughter. In the attic, Kerouac pounded out his 120ft-long scroll draft of On the Road in less than a month. Carolyn tossed Jack and Neal out of the house not long afterwards, but allowed them back for the birth of Jack Allen – her son with Neal, named for Jack and Allen Ginsberg.