Diego Rivera's 1931 The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City is a trompe l'oeil fresco within a fresco, showing the artist himself pausing to admire his own work and the efforts of workers around him, as they build the modern city of San Francisco. The fresco covers an entire wall of the Diego Rivera Gallery in the San Francisco Art Institute. For sweeping views of the city Diego admired, head to the terrace cafe for espresso and panoramic bay vistas.

Juried student shows held at Diego Rivera Gallery change almost weekly – opening receptions with the artists are held 5pm to 7pm Tuesday.