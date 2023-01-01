San Francisco grew from its docks, and this 10,000-sq-ft visitors center for the nearby maritime national historical park details how, with a permanent exhibit re-creating the city's 19th-century waterfront. Also on display is a rich collection of maritime artifacts, from a giant first-order lighthouse lens manufactured in Paris in the 1850s to scale models of 19th-century schooners. Kids love exploring the vast space. Rangers provide maps and information about the surrounding Golden Gate National Recreation Area's trails and walks.
National Park Visitors Center
The Marina, Fisherman’s Wharf & the Piers
