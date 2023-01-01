A monumental hint to sailors in need of a scrub, this restored, ship-shaped 1939 Streamline Moderne landmark is decked out with Works Progress Administration (WPA) art treasures: playful seal and toad sculptures by Beniamino Bufano, Hilaire Hiler's surreal underwater dreamscape murals, and recently uncovered wood reliefs by Richard Ayer. Acclaimed African American artist Sargent Johnson created the stunning carved green slate marquee doorway and the veranda's mesmerizing aquatic mosaics.

Johnson deliberately left unfinished the mosaics on the eastern side to protest plans to include a private casino in this public facility. Johnson won: the east wing is a senior center.