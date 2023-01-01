SS Jeremiah O'Brien

It's hard to believe that this 10,000-ton beauty was turned out by San Francisco’s shipbuilders in under eight weeks, and harder still to imagine how she dodged U-boats on a mission to deliver supplies to Allied forces on D-day. Of 2710 Liberty ships launched during WWII, this is the only one still fully operational. For steamy piston-on-piston, 2700HP action, visit during ‘steaming weekends’ (usually the third weekend of the month in summer) or check the website for upcoming four-hour cruises.