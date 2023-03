With a 31.5% grade, the honor of steepest street in San Francisco is shared by Filbert St and 22nd St in the Castro. Filbert is shorter, but wins top marks for end-of-the-world views. From the tippy top near Hyde St, look over North Beach churches to see Coit Tower rising above the horizon, framed by the glittering lights of the Bay Bridge by night. The hill spans the 1100 block of Filbert St between Hyde and Leavenworth Sts – limber up.