Welcome to Durango
The town’s historic central precinct is home to boutiques, bars, restaurants and theater halls. Foodies will revel in the innovative organic and locavore fare that is making it one of the best places to eat in the state.
But there’s also interesting galleries and live music that, combined with a relaxed and congenial local populace, make it a great place to visit. Durango is also an ideal base for exploring the enigmatic ruins at Mesa Verde National Park, 35 miles to the west.
Top experiences in Durango
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Durango activities
Animas River Rafting Trip
Please arrive for your 4-hour raft trip approximately 20-30 minutes prior to departure at our office in historic downtown Durango, CO. We have free parking, changing rooms and are located next to a restaurant and grocery store just 1 block from the Durango Train.You will have the option to rent additional thermal gear at that time should weather conditions dictate. (Recommended May & June)We will transport you to and from the river.Mid way through the raft trip we will stop for a bathroom break and a snack of fresh fruit, chips and salsa.Professional photographs will be available for purchase at the end of your trip. We suggest that you bring sunscreen, bottled water, a hat, quick-drying clothing such as shorts, t-shirts and windbreakers. No flip flops. This trip is suitable for rafters of all ages and skill levels.
Half-Day Family Rafting in Durango
Everyone meets at the main office checks in, signs release forms and get dressed for the river. Next is a shuttle to the river for your safety orientation and rafting instructions. Then it's time to hit the river. You will tackle the “Train Bridge Rapid,” “Baby Smelter” and the exciting Class III “Smelter Rapid." Then it's time to refuel with a river side snack of fresh fruit and granola bars. After you rest you're back on the river to tackle “Santa Rita,” “Sawmill” and “Pinball” (depending on flows). The trip ends with a shuttle back to the main office. You will arrive back to the office approximately 4 hours after your departure time.
Full-Day Mesa Verde Discovery Tour
Mesa Verde Discovery Tours are led by knowledgeable and qualified guides so that you can experience the full tour! With their guidance you will learn about the history, culture, and architecture of the sites and dwellings you will visit. Tour vehicles are air conditioned and comfortable. Save car entrance fees and gas, while you sit back, relax and take in all the historic sights and intriguing information! You will meet at the main office in the early morning. Then you will sit back and relax on the scenic 30-minute drive to Mesa Verde National Park. Your first stop is the visitor center, inside the park, for a great orientation. Next, discover Cliff Palace, believed to hold special significance to the Ancestral Puebloans. Enjoy a delicious boxed lunch catered by a favorite bakery. Then explore Spruce Tree House, the third largest cliff dwelling in the park. Return to the main office in the early evening.
4-Hour Rafting Trip Down the Animas River
Departing from downtown Durango, your guide will take you north of town and begin the journey down the lower Animas River, teaching you all about this incredible area while expertly leading you through sections of river with rapids ranging from class II-III+. With a minimum age of 4 years old, this really is a great trip for the whole family. These rapids are a unique adventure and your guides will make sure you have the best experience possible. Halfway down the river, you will stop and take a short break at one of the various riverside picnic sites or parks. Water is provided and complimentary snacks are available. After you're finished snacking, you will continue the trip down the Animas to the final takeout. Depending on the season, this trip can take you down through the beautiful Southern Ute reservation lands, with great opportunities to spot the diverse wildlife of Durango.
Durango 2-Hour Rafting Trip
Departing from downtown Durango, your guides will take you north of town and begin your journey down the lower Animas river. Experienced guides will teach you all about this incredible area, while expertly leading you through sections of river with rapids ranging from class II-III+. With a minimum age of 4 years old, this really is a great trip for the whole family! With two boat options to choose from, your guides will make sure you have the best adventure possible. After the trip is finished, you will be returned to your original departure point in downtown Durango, with the opportunity to purchase photos from your day.
Kennebec Pass 4x4 Tour
Your trip will depart in open-air 4x4 vehicles from downtown Durango, and head west towards Mesa Verde. At the top of the hill, you'll turn off the highway and make your way into beautiful La Plata Canyon where you will pass old mining towns and get a taste of the past. You'll then continue on up through the canyon, taking in the beauty and seclusion of the rivers, streams and waterfalls along the way. See old mining equipment and abandoned structures, and go where you would never dare to take your rental car: to the top of Kennebec Pass, a beautiful scenic overlook at 12,000 feet and gateway to the Colorado Trail. You'll then make your way with your guide back down to Durango to arrive at the same location 4 hours after departure.