An archetypal old Colorado mining town, Durango is a regional darling that's nothing short of delightful. Its graceful hotels, Victorian-era saloons and tree-lined streets of sleepy bungalows invite you to pedal around soaking up all the good vibes. There is plenty to do outdoors. Style-wise, Durango is torn between its ragtime past and a cool, cutting-edge future where townie bikes, caffeine and farmers markets rule.

Read More

The town’s historic central precinct is home to boutiques, bars, restaurants and theater halls. Foodies will revel in the innovative organic and locavore fare that is making it one of the best places to eat in the state.

But there’s also interesting galleries and live music that, combined with a relaxed and congenial local populace, make it a great place to visit. Durango is also an ideal base for exploring the enigmatic ruins at Mesa Verde National Park, 35 miles to the west.

Read Less