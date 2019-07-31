Bristol’s Colt State Park is Rhode Island’s most scenic park, with its entire western border fronting Narragansett Bay. The parks is fringed by 4 miles of…
East Bay
Rhode Island’s jagged East Bay captures the early American story in microcosm, from the graves of early settlers in Little Compton to the farmsteads and merchant homes of whalers and farmers in Warren and Barrington, and the mansions of slave traders in Bristol.
Aside from Barrington's historic and picturesque Tyler Point Cemetery, set between the Warren and Barrington Rivers, and Warren’s clutch of early stone and clapboard churches (built in the 18th and 19th centuries), the most interesting of the three communities is Bristol. Further south is Sakonnet, the Wampanoag’s ‘Place of Black Geese,’ a rural landscape of pastures and woods centered on the two tiny communities of Tiverton and Little Compton.
The East Bay is proudly protected by its residents and represents a fascinating, largely unpromoted region for the discerning independent traveler interested in American history and New England's natural delights.
Explore East Bay
- CColt State Park
Bristol’s Colt State Park is Rhode Island’s most scenic park, with its entire western border fronting Narragansett Bay. The parks is fringed by 4 miles of…
- PPrudence Island
This idyllic island sits in the middle of Narragansett Bay, an easy 25-minute ferry ride (adult/child $5.40/1.90) from Bristol. Originally used for…
- WWilbor House Museum
Seventeenth-century Wilbor House belonged to early settler Samuel Wilbor, who crossed the Sakonnet River from Portsmouth in 1690 and built this big square…
- HHerreshoff Marine Museum
The world-class Herreshoff Marine Museum showcases some of the country's finest yachts, including eight built for the America’s Cup. Featuring the America…
- BBlithewold Mansion
Local resident Augustus Van Wickle bought a 72ft Herreshoff yacht for his wife Bessie in 1895, but having nowhere suitable to moor it, he then had to…
- LLinden Place
Built by General George DeWolf, this beautiful Federal-style historic home houses a small local history museum and is a popular spot for weddings. It…
- CCarolyn's Sakonnet Vineyard
This popular vineyard has free guided tours, a seasonal cafe and daily tastings for $14: great value for sampling seven local wines.
- GGoosewing Beach
Lovely, ocean-facing Goosewing Beach is the only good public beach, as the prime beach land is privately owned. Parking costs $12 (weekdays) or $14 …
