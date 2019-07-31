Rhode Island’s jagged East Bay captures the early American story in microcosm, from the graves of early settlers in Little Compton to the farmsteads and merchant homes of whalers and farmers in Warren and Barrington, and the mansions of slave traders in Bristol.

Aside from Barrington's historic and picturesque Tyler Point Cemetery, set between the Warren and Barrington Rivers, and Warren’s clutch of early stone and clapboard churches (built in the 18th and 19th centuries), the most interesting of the three communities is Bristol. Further south is Sakonnet, the Wampanoag’s ‘Place of Black Geese,’ a rural landscape of pastures and woods centered on the two tiny communities of Tiverton and Little Compton.

The East Bay is proudly protected by its residents and represents a fascinating, largely unpromoted region for the discerning independent traveler interested in American history and New England's natural delights.