Southern Oregon
With a warm, sunny and dry climate that belongs in nearby California, Southern Oregon is the state's 'banana belt.' Rugged and remote landscapes are entwined with a number of designated 'wild and scenic' rivers, which are famous for their challenging white-water rafting, world-class fly-fishing and excellent hiking. There's good birding in the area – especially for bald eagles – and exceptional lakes to visit, including spectacular Crater Lake, Oregon's only national park.
Gold and timber originally brought pioneers to Southern Oregon cities, and today the migration continues with families and retirees seeking affordable housing. Downtowns have been revitalized, and there's plenty of culture: Ashland is home to the renowned Oregon Shakespeare Festival, while nearby Jacksonville hosts the music-lovers' Britt Festival. The region is also an up-and-coming destination for wine lovers.
Crater Lake National Park
The ancient mountain whose remains now form Crater Lake was known to the the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin Band of the Snake as Giiwas, or "sacred place."…
See
Oregon Caves
The cave – there's only one – contains about 3 miles of passages, explored via 90-minute walking tours that expose visitors to dripping chambers and 520…
See
Wizard Island
Whether you're just gazing at Wizard Island from the rim of Crater Lake, or visiting it by boat, it's definitely one of the most prominent features of…
See
Lithia Park
Adjacent to Ashland's three splendid theaters lies what is arguably the loveliest city park in Oregon, the 93 acres of which wind along Ashland Creek…
See
Toketee Falls
Twenty-one miles east of Steamboat is the stunning, two-tiered Toketee Falls, flowing over columnar basalt. To reach it, turn off on USFS Rd 34; the hike…
See
TouVelle State Park
About 6 miles north of Medford on the Rogue River, this state park is popular for swimming and picnicking. About a mile beyond is Table Rocks, impressive…
See
Douglas County Museum
Don't miss this excellent museum, which displays the Umpqua River Valley's cultural and natural histories in buildings designed to reflect the region's…
See
Jacksonville Cemetery
This well-maintained, 32-acre cemetery at the northwest of town is worth a wander to explore historical pioneer grave sites chronicling wars, epidemics…
See
Kerbyville Museum
A surprisingly good museum for the tiny town of Kerbyville, 2 miles north of Cave Junction, with fascinating old relics from Native American baskets to…