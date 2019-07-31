The best time to walk along the Portland Waterfront is on a weekend, when you can catch this famous market showcasing arts and crafts, street entertainers…
Old Town-Chinatown
The core of rambunctious 1890s Portland, once-seedy Old Town had a well-earned reputation as the lurking ground of unsavory characters. Now it's home to some lovely historic buildings, plus Waterfront Park, the Saturday Market and a few good pockets of nightlife.
Old Town is generally lumped together with the city's historic Chinatown – no longer the heart of the Chinese community (that's moved to outer Southeast) but still home to the ornate Chinatown Gates and the Lan Su Chinese Garden.
- Saturday Market
The best time to walk along the Portland Waterfront is on a weekend, when you can catch this famous market showcasing arts and crafts, street entertainers…
- LLan Su Chinese Garden
This classical Chinese garden is a one-block haven of tranquility, with a traditional teahouse, reflecting ponds and manicured greenery. Guided tours are…
- SShanghai Tunnels
Downtown Portland's basements were once connected by tunnels running beneath the streets and down to riverside docks. While they were built for shipping…
- CChinatown Gateway
Though it was once the second-largest Chinatown in the US, don't expect flashbacks of Shanghai in Portland's Chinese quarter these days – most of its…
- SSkidmore Fountain
Victorian-era architecture and the attractive Skidmore Fountain give the area beneath the Burnside Bridge some nostalgic flair. Dedicated in 1888, the…
- JJapanese American Historical Plaza
North of the Burnside Bridge, the Japanese American Historical Plaza is a memorial to Japanese Americans who were sent to internment camps by the US…
- NNew Market Theater
This landmark was built in 1872 and is notable for the cast iron arches facing SW 1st Ave, all that are left of its northern wing.
