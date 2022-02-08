©Claudia G Cooper/Shutterstock

Eastern Oregon

Eastern Oregon is sure to amaze. Among its extensive farmlands and desert plateaus are stunning attractions: the gorgeous snowy peaks of the Wallowa Mountains; Hells Canyon, which dips deeper than the Grand Canyon; the John Day Fossil Beds, with their eerily colorful hills and rock formations; and the incredible glacier-carved valleys of the Steens Mountain range.

This slice of Oregon was the last arduous passage the pioneers traversed on their journey west; in some places you can see where their wagon ruts carved out the Oregon Trail. Gold was discovered in the region in the 1860s – making and breaking dozens of towns and cities – and there's also rich Native American history in towns like Joseph.

With a rodeo in every town and the Old West still palpable in spots, visiting Eastern Oregon is like a trip back in time – but forget the covered wagons and bring the digital camera instead.

Explore Eastern Oregon

  • P

    Painted Hills Unit

    Because no cap rock protects them, the Painted Hills have eroded into low-slung, colorfully banded hills that were originally formed about 30 million…

  • T

    Thomas Condon Paleontology Center

    This excellent paleontology center is 2 miles north of Hwy 26 at Sheep Rock Unit. The well-presented displays include a three-toed horse and petrified…

  • E

    Eagle Cap Wilderness

    Glacier-ripped valleys, high mountain lakes and marble peaks are some of the rewards that long-distance hikers find on overnight treks into the beautiful…

  • H

    Hells Canyon Dam

    Hells Canyon's most spectacular scenery is perhaps along Snake River, following 25 miles of paved road (Idaho's Rte 454) toward Hells Canyon Dam; here…

  • S

    Sheep Rock Unit

    Featuring the most walks and hikes of the three John Day fossil-bed units, Sheep Rock is also closest to the paleontology center. Above loom majestic,…

  • K

    Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site

    Don't miss this site, located in an 1865 building that served primarily as an apothecary for the noted Chinese herbalist and doctor Ing Hay. It was also a…

  • H

    Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge

    From the tiny town of Plush, Hart Mountain Rd crosses the Warner Lakes Basin, climbs into the spectacular, near-vertical Hart Mountain fault block (peak…

  • S

    Strawberry Mountain Wilderness

    Named for the wild strawberries that thrive on its mountain slopes, the Strawberry Range is covered with ponderosa and lodgepole pines growing on glacier…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Eastern Oregon.

  • See

