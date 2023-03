This leafy little triangle is dedicated to the memory of Ida and Isidor Straus, a wealthy couple (Isidor owned Macy's) who died together in 1912 on the Titanic, when Ida insisted on staying with her husband instead of boarding a lifeboat. A curving granite exedra bears a fitting biblical quote: 'Lovely and pleasant were they in their lives and in their death they were not divided.'

Its many shaded benches make it a popular neighborhood spot on a warm day.