This imposing neo-Gothic beauty was built by the Rockefeller family in 1930. While the sparseness of the interior evokes an Italian Gothic style, the stained-glass windows in the narthex are actually Flemish, dating back to the 16th century. The church rings its 74 carillon bells with an extraordinary 20-ton bass bell (the world’s largest) at 10:30am and 3pm on Sunday. Interdenominational services are held at 10:45am on Sunday, with free tours offered immediately after (at 12:30pm).

The church also hosts high-profile events, including concerts (see the website).