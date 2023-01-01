A classic beauty designed by Central Park creators Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, this waterside spot, running north on the Upper West Side and banked by the Hudson River from W 59th to 155th Sts, is lusciously leafy. Plenty of bike paths, playgrounds and dog runs make it a family favorite. Views from the park make the Jersey side of the Hudson look quite pretty.

From late March through October (weather permitting), lively waterside restaurant West 79th Street Boat Basin Café serves a light menu at the level of 79th St. Pier i Café, an outdoor cafe nine blocks south on the waterfront, is another option.