The David Rubenstein Atrium is a modern public space behind the Empire Hotel offering a lounge area (with free wi-fi), a cafe, and a TKTS booth selling discounted last-minute Broadway show tickets as well as a smattering for Lincoln Center performances. Lincoln Center tours can be booked at the information desk here ($25 per person), and also depart from here. Tours usually run twice daily Monday to Saturday and once on Sunday. Free performances are held here on Thursday evenings.
David Rubenstein Atrium
Upper West Side & Central Park
