The David Rubenstein Atrium is a modern public space behind the Empire Hotel offering a lounge area (with free wi-fi), a cafe, and a TKTS booth selling discounted last-minute Broadway show tickets as well as a smattering for Lincoln Center performances. Lincoln Center tours can be booked at the information desk here ($25 per person), and also depart from here. Tours usually run twice daily Monday to Saturday and once on Sunday. Free performances are held here on Thursday evenings.