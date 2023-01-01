MAD offers four floors of superlative design and handicrafts, from blown glass and carved wood to elaborate metal jewelry. Temporary exhibitions are innovative: one past show rendered fake news into art. The 6th floor houses resident artists' studios where you can interact with designers. During 'Studio Sundays,' professional artists lead family-friendly explorations of the galleries, followed by hands-on workshops inspired by the exhibitions. The gift shop sells fantastic contemporary jewelry, while 9th-floor restaurant/bar Robert is perfect for cocktails with a view.