This humble-looking building is widely considered the most important generator of popular songs in the Western world. By 1962, more than 160 music businesses were based here, from songwriters and managers to record companies and promoters. It was a one-stop shop for artists, who could craft a song, hire musicians, cut a demo and convince a producer to sign them without stepping outside. Among the legends who did were Carole King, Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell.

At the time of writing, its ground floor was being redeveloped for retail premises.