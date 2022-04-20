Founded back in 1891, this welcome expanse of green takes in 50 acres of old-growth forest, alongside lush gardens, ornate greenhouses and water features …
The Bronx
Home of hip-hop, known for its gritty South Bronx street culture and its web of highways carrying other New Yorkers further north, the Bronx is actually as green as it is urban: Wave Hill, Van Cortlandt Park, Pelham Bay Park and the New York Botanical Garden are just a few of its leafy areas. Orchard Beach, the 'Bronx Riviera,' draws crowds in summertime and America’s oldest and largest zoo is here. Architectural gems line art-deco Grand Concourse, and Arthur Ave is the place for old-school Italian red-sauce joints.
Explore The Bronx
- New York Botanical Garden
Founded back in 1891, this welcome expanse of green takes in 50 acres of old-growth forest, alongside lush gardens, ornate greenhouses and water features …
- BBronx Zoo
This 265-acre zoo is the country’s biggest and oldest, with over 6000 animals and re-created habitats from around the world, from African plains to Asian…
- Yankee Stadium
The Boston Red Sox like to talk about their record of nine World Series championships in the last 90 years…well, the Yankees have won a mere 27 in that…
- WWoodlawn Cemetery
As elegant as Brooklyn’s Green-Wood is this 400-acre cemetery, the most prestigious resting place in the Bronx. Dating from the Civil War (1863), it…
- CCity Island
Although City Island is technically part of the Bronx, it has more in common with the small fishing villages that dot the north Atlantic seaboard. The…
- AArthur Avenue Retail Market
For an authentic slice of Italian-American vita (life), dive into this earthy indoor market, where banter-loving vendors flog everything from olives and…
- BBronx Museum
Culture vultures will enjoy the Bronx Museum for its its well-executed exhibitions of contemporary and 20th-century art. The Bronx Museum has a strong…
- BBelmont
This Bronx neighborhood is where you’ll find the real Little Italy, with Italian delis and eateries dotting bustling stretches of Arthur and E 187th Aves…
- EEdgar Allan Poe Cottage
The renovated Poe Cottage is where author Edgar Allan Poe (1809–49) lived for three years at the end of his life. It’s here that he penned his famous…
