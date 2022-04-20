Home of hip-hop, known for its gritty South Bronx street culture and its web of highways carrying other New Yorkers further north, the Bronx is actually as green as it is urban: Wave Hill, Van Cortlandt Park, Pelham Bay Park and the New York Botanical Garden are just a few of its leafy areas. Orchard Beach, the 'Bronx Riviera,' draws crowds in summertime and America’s oldest and largest zoo is here. Architectural gems line art-deco Grand Concourse, and Arthur Ave is the place for old-school Italian red-sauce joints.